Al-Sadr: impasse is better than sharing the cake with the Coordination Framework

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-30T14:01:14+0000
Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, on Wednesday reiterated his rejection of "sharing the cake" with the Shiite Coordination Framework, dismissing consensus as an "end to the country."

Al-Sadr's remarks came after the failure of the Iraqi parliament's third attempt to elect a president of the republic earlier today.

"I will not strike a consensus with you. Consensus is an end to the country. No for consensus in all forms."

"What do you call a political impasse is better than consensus with you, than sharing the cake with you. Nothing good comes from a consensus quota government."

"How could you form a consensus with the blocs when you have disrespected all the components and partners that you failed to bring them in with you?"

Addressing the Iraqi people, al-Sadr said, "you will not go back to your previous agony...Our Homeland will not be exposed to reliance, occupation, normalization, and quota."

