Al-Sadr: i may have to intervene to protect religious sites

Shafaq News / Influential Iraqi Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr warned on Tuesday against strife of some October movement’s protestors in Karbala, threatening to handle the situation "in his own way" if the security forces were unable to protect the holy sites.

"Some people in the so-called October Revolution who have ISIS or Baathist background are exploiting religious events in Karbala for their own interests hostile to religion and the homeland. “Al-Sadr said.

"The security forces must protect the holy sites, or i will have to intervene in my private and public way." He warned.

Al-Sadr called all believers to be prepared and patient until things become clearer."

"The October demonstrators may not be able to protest in the future if they do not disowned this shameless crime."