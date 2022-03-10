Report

Al-Sadr holds talks with Barzani and al-Maliki 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-10T19:59:10+0000
Shafaq News / The head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, held talks with the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, and the head of the state of law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, for the first time in a while. 

A statement reported to Shafaq News agency said that al-Sadr also called the Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi and the head of al-Siyada coalition, Khamis al-Khanjar. 

The parties discussed the latest political developments in the country.

Al-Sadr is keen to form a national majority government excluding the head of the state of law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, who is also a member of the Coordination Framework, which is calling for forming a consensus government that brings all Iraqi parties together.

