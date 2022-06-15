Al-Sadr holds a closed meeting with the resigning Sadrist MPs in Najaf

Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, held a closed meeting with the Sadrist bloc's MPs who recently resigned from Parliament, a source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting took place in al-Sadr's office in al-Zahraa Mosque, Najaf.

He added that important an important announcement is expected to be made after the meeting.

In addition, the Sadrist leader confirmed to his party's representatives that the resignation decision will not be retracted, according to the source.