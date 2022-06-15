Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr holds a closed meeting with the resigning Sadrist MPs in Najaf

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-15T18:32:04+0000
Al-Sadr holds a closed meeting with the resigning Sadrist MPs in Najaf

Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, held a closed meeting with the Sadrist bloc's MPs who recently resigned from Parliament, a source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting took place in al-Sadr's office in al-Zahraa Mosque, Najaf.

He added that important an important announcement is expected to be made after the meeting.

In addition, the Sadrist leader confirmed to his party's representatives that the resignation decision will not be retracted, according to the source.

related

The Sadrist bloc will form new "strong and capable" coalitions, MP says

Date: 2021-10-17 15:15:28
The Sadrist bloc will form new "strong and capable" coalitions, MP says

Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Date: 2021-11-17 13:21:38
Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Sadrist bloc to boycott the political process

Date: 2022-06-15 20:08:50
Sadrist bloc to boycott the political process

Al-Sadr sets one condition to re-engage in the political process

Date: 2022-06-15 21:11:52
Al-Sadr sets one condition to re-engage in the political process

Al-Sadr calls on the US and Iran to "keep Iraq away from their conflicts"

Date: 2020-12-25 19:25:06
Al-Sadr calls on the US and Iran to "keep Iraq away from their conflicts"

Al-Sadr: dissolving the armed factions is a condition for participating in the government

Date: 2021-11-18 15:49:31
Al-Sadr: dissolving the armed factions is a condition for participating in the government

Sadrist movement: the PM is inevitably a Sadrist

Date: 2021-10-14 13:46:13
Sadrist movement: the PM is inevitably a Sadrist

No behind-the-scenes dialogue is going on with the Sadrist bloc, Sanad says

Date: 2021-11-24 18:41:46
No behind-the-scenes dialogue is going on with the Sadrist bloc, Sanad says