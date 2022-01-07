Al-Sadr hints at its new allies to form the largest parliamentary bloc

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Sadr, affirmed that "the will of the people is stronger than all external pressures," hinting at his new allies.

"The will of the free people is above all western ad eastern external pressures, and the will of the people is a national majority government." Al-Sadr said on Twitter.

Al-Sadr hinted at the blocs allied with him, saying, "Any Threats will make us more resolute (Tasmeem bloc), advanced (Takadum bloc), and determined (Al-Azm bloc) to reach an Iraqi democracy (Kurdistan Democratic Party)."

"They should be aware that the power of the (sect) reflects the power of Iraq, its sects and races... We are the first Shiites to resist...we have no political ambitions. Rather, what concerns us most is: (the homeland), and loving the homeland is part of our faith." Al-Sadr added.

It is worth noting that according to the results of the elections, the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, followed by the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition led by Muhammad al-Halbousi with 37 seats. Next, the State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki with 33 seats, then the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 31 seats.

Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections.