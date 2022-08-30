Report

Al-Sadr gives his supporters one hour ultimatum to leave the Green Zone

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-30T10:53:32+0000
Al-Sadr gives his supporters one hour ultimatum to leave the Green Zone

Shafaq News/ The influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has called on his supporters to withdraw from Iraq's parliament during a news conference in his headquarters in Najaf's al-Hannana.

Al-Sadr instructed his supporters to withdraw within the next 60 minutes, adding that not even a sit-in or peaceful demonstration would be allowed.

Al-Sadr apologised to the Iraqi people after nearly two days of violent clashes.

"This is not a revolution [any more] because it has lost its peaceful character," al-Sadr said in a televised address.

"The spilling of Iraqi blood is forbidden," he added.

Supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, carrying guns and driving tuk-tuk vehicles, begun withdrawing from Baghdad's Green Zone after the influential Shia cleric called on them to end their actions.

Following the move, Iraq's Joint Operations Command said it had been decided to lift the curfew in Baghdad and other governorates.

