Al-Sadr forms a new committee to supervise the reform process in al-Salam Brigades

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, decided today to dismantle the Supreme Jihadi Committee and form a new committee to achieve reform in al-Salam Brigades.

Al-Sadr said in a statement, "Ali Sharhan, Nadeer Al-Zaidi, and Haider Al-Saidi will be appointed as committee members supervising the reform in al-Salam Brigades in Samarra and working to organize legal, ideological, moral, jihadi, military, security and intelligence matters."

The statement added, "On condition that they be instead of the higher jihadi body, which is now isolated by our command, and that Abu Yasser (al-Sadr's Jihadi adviser) will be our Jihadi adviser only."

