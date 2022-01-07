Al-Sadr formed the largest bloc; the Framework considers its exclusion "a political suicide"

Shafaq News/ Two political sources revealed that the leader of the Sadrist Movement had created the largest parliamentary bloc that will be able to form the next Iraqi government.

A leader in the Movement, and another Sunni leader, told Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Sadr was able to form a large bloc that includes 180 deputies."

Al-Sadr needs 165 members' votes to form the next government.

The first session of Parliament is scheduled to be held next Sunday to elect the new speaker of Parliament and his two deputies.

Earlier on Friday, al-Sadr hinted at the political forces allied with him to form the next government, saying, "Any Threats will make us more resolute (Tasmeem bloc/ five seats), advanced (Takadum bloc/ 37 seats), and determined (Al-Azm bloc/ 14 seats) to reach an Iraqi democracy (Kurdistan Democratic Party/ 31 seats)."

The two sources added that smaller and independent political blocs also joined the new bloc of al-Sadr, who seeks to form a "national majority" government.

It is worth noting that according to the results of the elections, the Sadrist Movement won the highest number of seats (73.)

Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections.

The Shiite Coordination Framework, which includes the State of Law Coalition and Al-Fateh, renewed its call to "all representatives of the largest social component (Shiites), especially the brothers in the Sadrist bloc, to form the largest bloc to preserve this constitutional entitlement and the stability of the political process."

A State of Law member, Aref Al-Hamami, warned that excluding his alliance from the next government is "a political suicide," expecting new developments in the coming hours.

Al-Hamami told Shafaq News Agency, "The position of prime minister has become a constitutional right for the Shiite component, as well as the Iraqi presidency for the Kurdish and the speaker of parliament for the Sunni component."

He added, "at present, the political statements are incorrect, and the coming hours will be full of surprises."

"Eliminating the Coordination Framework from forming the next government is political suicide, and its consequences are dangerous for the country's future." He warned.

The Framework and the Sadrist met frequently, but the main difference between the two sides still occurred.

On the shape of the government, Al-Sadr insists on a majority government while the Framework suggested a consensus.