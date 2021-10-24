Al-Sadr: external interference is intolerable..differences over the election are democracy

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, reiterated his rejection of any external interference in the Iraqi internal affairs, particularly forming the government, deeming the ongoing controversy over the election results a "democratic conflict".

Al-Sadr tweeted earlier today, Sunday, "we endeavor to bolster the ties with the neighboring countries that did not interfere in Iraq's internal affairs and find joint projects at the security, economic, cultural, health, educational, industrial, and other levels."

"[As for] the neighboring countries with an obvious interference in the Iraqi affairs, we will initiate high-level talks with them to absolutely prohibit the interference. If they respond, they are welcome. If they do not, we will resort to the diplomatic and international ways to prevent this."

The firebrand populist Shiite cleric warned that infringing upon the sovereignty of Iraq is a "door to reducing economic and diplomatic exchanges, and other internationally and regionally applied strict measures."