Al-Sadr expresses readiness to defend Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-22T20:46:28+0000

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, ordered the Peace Companies (Saraya Al-Salam) to be well prepared to deter any potential danger. Al-Sadr said on Twitter, "The terrorist enemy spread rumors, so if you are coming, we are ready, but some parties are exaggerating to spread fear, terror, and sectarianism among the Iraqi people so that the people say they are the protector of the land." "The Peace Brigades must be ready, along with the security forces, to deter any potential danger, and the government must empower the capabilities of the Iraqi army, which has the responsibility to protect Iraq and the people." Saraya al-Salam is the military wing of the Sadrist Movement led by the Shiite Cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr; it was basically responsible for securing the Samarra district, which includes the shrine of two of the 12 revered Shi'ite imams. It is a 2014 revival of the Mahdi Army that was created Muqtada al-Sadr in June 2003 and disbanded in 2008.

