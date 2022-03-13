Al-Sadr establishes an "operations chamber" in the aftermath of the missile attack on Erbil

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, on Sunday has established an "operations chambers" with internal and external channels in the aftermath of the midnight missile attack on the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil.

According to a statement issued by his bureau, al-Sadr is holding calls with internal and external "government and political" parties from an "operations chambers" he set following the "aggression against the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq."

The statement described the attack as "a perilous precedent that jeopardizes the security and sovereignty of the homeland."

In the early hours of Sunday, Kurdistan's capital city was struck by a dozen of ballistic missiles emanated from Iran. The attack targeting a building under construction of the US Consulate in Erbil caused material damages to nearby buildings and houses. Except for minor injuries to two citizens, the attack did not result in any human casualties.

Later, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile attack.

The IRGC said it had targeted a "strategic center of the Zionist regime's conspiracies and wickedness".

Earlier this week, Iran said Israeli airstrikes in Syria had killed two Revolutionary Guard officers and vowed revenge.

"Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive, and destructive response," the IRGC said a statement Sunday.