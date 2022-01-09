Report
Al-Sadr: electing a new Parliament Presidium paves the way to form a national majority government
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-09T21:09:44+0000
Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, commented on the recent Parliamentary updates, representing by electing a new Parliament Presidium.
Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "choosing the Parliament Presidium is an early sign for the birth of a national majority government."
"The Parliament will create a national, impartial, service government that protects the sovereignty of the country and serves its people."
