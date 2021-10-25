Al-Sadr does not seek monopoly, Sadrist figure asserts

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, does not intend to monopolize the power, his representative in Dhi Qar Ebrahim al-Jaberi said on Monday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Jaberi said, "he does not have the endeavor to monopolize power. He is known for his patriotism and commitment to work for the people and the country."

"Al-Sadr intends to form an alliance to serve the country on the basis of 'homeland partners'. This opposes what some parties are trying to promote and dispel the concerns of other players in the political process."

"The only reason they promote the anti-Sadrist propaganda is that they fear that the Sadrists take over the scene and reopen corruption files and the repercussions of this step."

In the same context, a source in al-Hanana, al-Sadr's headquarters in Najaf, reiterated a-Jaberi's statements. "The parties that refuse the Sadrists taking over the government are concerned about looking into previous and current corruption files and prosecuting the figures involved in them."

"For this reason, they continuously call for annulling the election results and manually recounting the ballots," he added.

"Al-Sadr has sent many assuring messages to his partners in the political process. Most notably, the negotiations led by a committee he formed himself to seal agreements with all the parties that intend to cooperate with him to form a strong government capable of reconstructing the state and revitalize its productive sectors."

The source undermined some parties' concerns that al-Sadr might intervene in the cabinet's work; "The candidate of the Sadrist movement will be endorsed by the consensus of all the parties. It will not be imposed on any party. This gesture underlines al-Sadr's eagerness to prioritize the country's best interest."