Al-Sadr: dissolving the armed factions is a condition for participating in the government

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, said on Thursday that the participation of the defeated forces in the parliamentary election is contingent upon a list of conditions, most notably the dissolution of the "armed factions".

In a press conference he held earlier today in Najaf, al-Sadr addressed the defeated forces, "your defeat should not end or disrupt the democracy in Iraq in the present and future."

"If you are going to take part in the cabinet, you shall hold the corrupts from your side liable and bring them to justice."

Al-Sadr called for removing undisciplined members of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), keeping it away from politics, and cutting the ties with the foreign sides, and refraining from intervening in the affairs of neighboring countries.

The Populist Shiite Cleric called for "dismantling all the armed factions and handing their arms to the PMF under the auspices of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces."

"We aspire to form a majority government. The people are looking forward to the announcement of the final results," he concluded.