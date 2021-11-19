Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr dissolves a brigade as a “goodwill gesture”

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-19T15:02:51+0000
Al-Sadr dissolves a brigade as a “goodwill gesture”

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced on Friday the dissolution of the "Promised Day (Al-Yawm Al-Mawoud) Brigade.”

 Al-Sadr said on Twitter, "As a goodwill gesture, I announced the dissolution of the Promised Day Brigade and the closure of its headquarters… the Brigade handed over their weapons to the Peace Brigades in Samarra. Otherwise, I would have ordered them to hand over their weapons and obey because they are still loyal to us and their country."

 He added, "If they still have weapons, they should hand them over within 48 hours, hoping that this step will be the beginning of dissolving the armed factions…and even be a message of safety and peace for all the people."

Last Thursday, the leader of the Sadrist movement announced a set of conditions for the other Shiite political forces to participate in forming the next Iraqi government, most notably the dissolution of all armed factions.

related

Al-Sadr reveals his position from Al-Kadhimi's changes in the public office

Date: 2020-09-14 19:49:25
Al-Sadr reveals his position from Al-Kadhimi's changes in the public office

Al-Sadr to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections

Date: 2021-07-15 07:41:35
Al-Sadr to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections

The Sadrist Movement suspends the work of Saraya Al-Salam in two governorates

Date: 2021-10-13 20:10:44
The Sadrist Movement suspends the work of Saraya Al-Salam in two governorates

Kufa mosque preacher: Al-Sadr's government will achieve reform

Date: 2021-10-29 11:52:15
Kufa mosque preacher: Al-Sadr's government will achieve reform

I will not allow another postponement of the elections, Al-Sadr said

Date: 2021-01-19 17:59:35
I will not allow another postponement of the elections, Al-Sadr said

Al-Sadr condemns parties seeking to disturb security in Iraq to delay or cancel the elections

Date: 2021-04-23 21:06:06
Al-Sadr condemns parties seeking to disturb security in Iraq to delay or cancel the elections

Official: Sadrist's decision not to run for the elections is final

Date: 2021-08-06 16:41:29
Official: Sadrist's decision not to run for the elections is final

Al-Maliki warns of abolishing the election results

Date: 2021-11-17 21:49:33
Al-Maliki warns of abolishing the election results