Al-Sadr dissolves a brigade as a “goodwill gesture”

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced on Friday the dissolution of the "Promised Day (Al-Yawm Al-Mawoud) Brigade.”

Al-Sadr said on Twitter, "As a goodwill gesture, I announced the dissolution of the Promised Day Brigade and the closure of its headquarters… the Brigade handed over their weapons to the Peace Brigades in Samarra. Otherwise, I would have ordered them to hand over their weapons and obey because they are still loyal to us and their country."

He added, "If they still have weapons, they should hand them over within 48 hours, hoping that this step will be the beginning of dissolving the armed factions…and even be a message of safety and peace for all the people."

Last Thursday, the leader of the Sadrist movement announced a set of conditions for the other Shiite political forces to participate in forming the next Iraqi government, most notably the dissolution of all armed factions.