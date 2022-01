Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, instructed to dismiss 23 leaders in Saraya al-Salam (peace companies) in Samarra, south of Saladin.

Saraya al-Salam is mainly responsible for the security situation in Samarra, which includes two holy shrines for prominent Muslim Shiaa figures.

The city was subjected to a violent attack back in 2006, which sparked serious sectarian conflict in the country for years.