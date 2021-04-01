Al-Sadr discusses budget-related issues with al-Halbousi and all-Kaabi
Category: Iraq News
Shafaq News / The Sadrist movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, discussed budget-related issues with the Speaker of Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi and First Vice President Hassan al-Kaabi, during a phone call.
In a statement, al-Sadr’s media office said that the latter urged al-Halbousi and al-Kaabi to monitor the implementation of the budget clauses and keep them out of the hands of the corrupt.
Yesterday, the Iraqi parliament voted on the 2021 Federal Budget Law, with a deficit of more than 28 trillion dinars.