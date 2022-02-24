Al-Sadr discloses "accurate information" about "political pressure" exerted on judiciary

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, shared on Thursday "accurate information" about partisan and sectarian pressures exerted on the judiciary to clear the names of persons charged with corruption and violence.

In a tweet he shared earlier today, al-Sadr cited "accurate information" he received about "partisan and sectarian" pressure applied on the Iraqi judiciary "in cases of defendants charged with violence, undermining the state's prestige, and official institutions."

Al-Sadr laid emphasis on the prestige of the state and judiciary, and denounced undermining its independence by "politicization" via exerting "abominable pressures" to clear the names of their supporters.

Al-Sadr highlighted the role of the Iraqi government in tracking and apprehending suspects in corruption and violence cases.

"We are ready to cooperate with them via the parliament, the largest bloc, and the largest coalition. We will not allow undermining the prestige of the judiciary and state. We will stand idly. Iraq's prestige is superior to any affiliation."