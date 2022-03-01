Report

Al-Sadr: demonstrations for personal gains should be banned

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-01T19:33:01+0000
Al-Sadr: demonstrations for personal gains should be banned

Shafaq News/ The Sadrist Movement, headed by Muqtada al-Sadr, disowned the "seekers of positions without deserving them."

The Sadrist's Minister, Saleh Al-Iraqi, quoted Muqtada Al-Sadr as saying, "We receive some bad news from Nasiriyah, especially from some who said they are affiliated with our movement, but they are closer to corruption and personal interests and are seekers for positions... Therefore, we disown them unless they coordinate with the central authority (the political body) and with the competent local authorities, headed by the governor of Nasiriyah."

According to Al-Iraqi, the leader of the Sadrist Movement stressed, "We must ban demonstrations for personal gain, and prevent violence and harming the interests of the people of Nasiriyah, and whoever does this could be a corrupter or a part of foreign agendas."

