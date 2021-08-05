Report

Al-Sadr decides to suspend Friday prayers until further notice

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-05T17:14:35+0000
Al-Sadr decides to suspend Friday prayers until further notice

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, decided to suspend Friday prayers in all Iraqi governorates.

Al-Sadr's office said in a letter addressed to the movement's offices in Iraq, "in light of the serious health situation due to the surge of COVID-19, and in line with the decisions of the Supreme Committee for Health and Safety in Iraq, it was decided to stop holding Friday prayers until further notice."

In the past few days, Iraq recorded a significant increase in the number of cases and moralities of COVID-19.

