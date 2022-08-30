Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr consoled himself on the martyrs of the Green Zone demonstrations

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-30T18:01:02+0000
Al-Sadr consoled himself on the martyrs of the Green Zone demonstrations

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on those who "took up arms" not to repeat this action.

"May God have mercy on the martyrs of the peaceful revolution. I console myself and ask God for patience for their families and a speedy recovery for the wounded. The official authorities should follow up on their rights." Al-Sadr said on Twitter.

"I ask God to forgive those who took up arms, and I ask them to demand forgiveness and not to return to such work in the future, whether I am alive or dead." He added.

Supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, carrying guns and driving tuk-tuk vehicles, began withdrawing from Baghdad's Green Zone after the influential Shia cleric called on them to end their actions.

Al-Sadr has called on his supporters to withdraw from Iraq's parliament during a news conference in his headquarters in Najaf's al-Hannana.

He instructed his supporters to withdraw within the next 60 minutes, adding that not even a sit-in or peaceful demonstration would be allowed.

Al-Sadr apologized to the Iraqi people after nearly two days of violent clashes.

"This is not a revolution [anymore] because it has lost its peaceful character," al-Sadr said in a televised address. 

"The spilling of Iraqi blood is forbidden," he added.

related

Al-Sadr calls for "centralizing" currency market to counter dinar's depreciation 

Date: 2022-02-17 16:59:37
Al-Sadr calls for "centralizing" currency market to counter dinar's depreciation 

Al-Ameri calls on al-Sadr to rise above the recently-leaked recordings

Date: 2022-07-20 08:37:43
Al-Ameri calls on al-Sadr to rise above the recently-leaked recordings

Shiite factions comment on Al-Sadr’s statement: We are not losers

Date: 2021-11-18 18:00:35
Shiite factions comment on Al-Sadr’s statement: We are not losers

The Tunisian scholar Al-Tijani expressed support for Al-Sadr's positions

Date: 2022-08-29 10:25:27
The Tunisian scholar Al-Tijani expressed support for Al-Sadr's positions

Masoud Barzani and al-Sadr to launch probe into IRGC's "Israeli base" allegations

Date: 2022-03-13 12:33:39
Masoud Barzani and al-Sadr to launch probe into IRGC's "Israeli base" allegations

Al-Sadr to reunite the Shiite parties

Date: 2020-12-02 17:15:45
Al-Sadr to reunite the Shiite parties

Ayatollah Al-Sistani did not send Al-Sadr a message to unite the Shiite ranks, source

Date: 2022-05-17 09:39:40
Ayatollah Al-Sistani did not send Al-Sadr a message to unite the Shiite ranks, source

Coordination Framework on al-Ameri's meeting with al-Sadr: positive

Date: 2022-01-16 20:28:59
Coordination Framework on al-Ameri's meeting with al-Sadr: positive