Al-Sadr confirms: to form a majority government

Shafaq News/ Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, confirmed his position to form a "national majority" government, as he was the frontrunner in the parliamentary elections.

After meeting with a delegation from the Shiite Coordination Framework, Al-Sadr tweeted, "A national majority government, neither Eastern nor Western."

Earlier today, a delegation of the Coordination Framework arrived in Al-Hanana to meet the leader of the Sadrist Movement and discuss the issue of forming the Iraqi government.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the delegation is headed by Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of the "Al-Fateh" alliance and includes prominent representatives of most of the Shiite forces.

This meeting comes two days after the Federal Supreme Court ratified the results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections.

By taking this decision, the Federal Court resolved a three-month controversy over the election results, which were rejected by some blocs, including the Shiite Coordination Framework that escalated its position by protesting for more than two months in front of the gates of the Highly-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad.

The final results showed that the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, followed by the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition led by Muhammad al-Halbousi with 37 seats. Next, the State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki with 33 seats, then the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 31 seats.

Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections.

The leaders of the Al-Fateh Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition, Muhammad al-Halbousi, and "Azm" Khamis al-Khanjar, welcomed the decision of the Federal Court as well as The leader f the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr.