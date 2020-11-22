Report

Al-Sadr confirms his movement's participation in the upcoming elections

Date: 2020-11-22T15:30:02+0000
Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, said on Sunday that the next government will be "Sadrist", announcing that he will abandon his oath not to participate in the elections.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet that he will participate in the elections, "only to rid Iraq of corruption, dependency and deviation".

Al-Sadr announced about 8 months ago that he would not support the Sadrist movement or any bloc that would participate in the upcoming elections.

A leader in the movement, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News agency on November 19, "The Sadrist movement will run in the next parliamentary elections under a new name, other than Al-Ahrar Bloc or Sairoon coalition, and is currently finding a new person to be a political representative of the movement."

"The electoral list will include prominent figures from Al-Ahrar Bloc and Sairoon Alliance, in addition to new Sadrist figures who have weight and popular support in their regions, especially since the law depends on the popularity of the candidate in his electoral district", he added.

Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, who is close to the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, supported what was stated by a leader of the movement, Hakim al-Zamili, about the movement’s efforts to win the post of prime minister in the upcoming elections.

The Sadrist movement participated in the last elections within the coalition that included the Communist Party and won 54 parliamentary seats.

