Al-Sadr condemns the attacks on the political headquarters in Iraq: not acceptable by Sharia and law

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, addressed the party behind targeting the offices of political parties.

"Some of those affiliated with the political forces opposed to the elections resorted to violence by targeting the headquarters of parties loyal to the majority government, and this is not acceptable by Sharia and law." Al-Sadr said on Twitter.

"It is not logical for a politician to resort to violence if he does not get what he wants. Those who pretend the resistance should not target Iraqis, as this aggravates the security situation and discredit its reputation among the people."

Al-Sadr said, "The government should also take the necessary security measures to find the perpetrators so that the democratic process does not turn into a puppet in the hands of all the people."

"If we lose the elections or give up or exclude from forming a majority government, we will not resort to violence."

"Earlier today, unidentified men threw a grenade at the office of the deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "persons in a car threw on Wednesday a grenade at the office of the second deputy speaker, Shakhwan Abdullah, in the Rahimawa area of Kirkuk city."

The attack caused only material damage to the office without any casualties.

Abdullah has been elected as second deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, obtaining 180 votes.

He is a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). KDP headquarters were targeted last week.

The attacks come amid political and security tensions in Iraq since the October elections and amid significant differences among political forces over forming the largest parliamentary bloc and the next government.