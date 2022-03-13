Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr: claims about Israeli sites should not undermine Iraq's security 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-13T13:42:24+0000
Al-Sadr: claims about Israeli sites should not undermine Iraq's security 

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called for sending a "protest note" to the United Nations and the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad following the missile attack waged by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, in the early hours of Sunday.

In a tweet he shared earlier, the firebrand Shiite cleric said that the Iraqi territory should not be made an "arena for political, security, and military conflicts".

"Therefore, as we condemn the deeds that target neighboring countries from inside Iraqi, we condemn any external interference or bombing to the 'fully sovereign' Iraqi land."

"The relevant authorities shall send a protest note to the United Nations and Iranian ambassador, immediately," he added.

Al-Sadr said that plunging Iraq's "airspace, land, and sanctities into conflicts is a dangerous precedent that should not be passed over in silence."

"Allegations about Israeli sites shall be investigated as soon as possible. It should not be used to undermine Iraq's security," he concluded. 

The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, and the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, will sponsor a "facing-finding" inquiry into the allegations made by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) about Israeli headquarters in the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, the Shiite cleric discussed over a phone call with the Kurdish leader the midnight attack on Erbil and agreed to form a "fact-finding committee" to look into the Iranian allegations.

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said that the site hit by the Iranian ballistic missiles is "civilian", refuting claims by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) about a "base" of the Israeli intelligence body in the area.

A KRG statement accused the "culprits" of using the "Israeli base" claims as a pretext to conceal the "abominable crime" they committed, denouncing the "propaganda" they are promoting as "unfounded".

The statement called on the United Nations, European Union, Arab league, Iraqi government and Parliament, and the Iranian government, to start an urgent investigation into those "baseless accusations". 

Around a dozen missiles rained down on Erbil near midnight, reportedly targeting the US consulate's new building. Though neighboring areas were struck, the attack seems to have only caused material damage and minor injuries to two citizens. 

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack later on Sunday. 

The IRGC said it had targeted a "strategic center of the Zionist regime's conspiracies and wickedness".

Earlier this week, Iran said Israeli airstrikes in Syria had killed two IRGC officers and vowed revenge.

"Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive, and destructive response," the IRGC said a statement Sunday.

related

Shiite rivals agree on Rebar Ahmed as President, a roadmap to government formation

Date: 2022-03-12 16:35:46
Shiite rivals agree on Rebar Ahmed as President, a roadmap to government formation

Official reveals the reason behind postponing the Coordination Framework with al-Sadr

Date: 2021-12-13 09:08:28
Official reveals the reason behind postponing the Coordination Framework with al-Sadr

Al-Sadr to reunite the Shiite parties

Date: 2020-12-02 17:15:45
Al-Sadr to reunite the Shiite parties

Al-Sadr is committed to the tripartite alliance, a source says

Date: 2022-02-05 20:11:08
Al-Sadr is committed to the tripartite alliance, a source says

Al-Sadr closes Saraya al-Salam headquarters in all but four governorates, "Goodwill initiative" and "lesson in politics" he says

Date: 2021-10-29 17:15:32
Al-Sadr closes Saraya al-Salam headquarters in all but four governorates, "Goodwill initiative" and "lesson in politics" he says

Ahead of the elections, Al-Sadr stratifies the levels of conflict in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-15 17:29:43
Ahead of the elections, Al-Sadr stratifies the levels of conflict in Iraq

Al-Sadr: It is not me who is threatened by death

Date: 2022-02-18 15:16:22
Al-Sadr: It is not me who is threatened by death

Al-Sadr: dissolving the armed factions is a condition for participating in the government

Date: 2021-11-18 15:49:31
Al-Sadr: dissolving the armed factions is a condition for participating in the government