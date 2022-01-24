Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr: civil peace is not a game in our hands

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-24T19:58:00+0000
Al-Sadr: civil peace is not a game in our hands

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, denied on Monday the news that he intends to "break up the Shiite house."

Al-Sadr said in a video, "In a previous tweet, I called for reuniting the Shiite house, but I did not receive any response or interaction from them (referring to the Shiite political forces). I also called on them to obey the religious reference in Najaf."

"We were and are still give priority to public interests over private interests, and in the Al-Kadhimi's government, we have waived our share of ministers and refused to take any ministry for the Sadrist Movement."

"I wanted to organize the Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) and restore its prestige because many enemies are trying to tarnish its reputation," Al-Sadr said.

"When we wanted to withdraw from the elections, many political parties tried to convince us to reverse our decision. They signed a reform document as a condition for our return. We have their signatures, and we will show them later. I responded by writing conditions that we will announce them, including the dissolution of the factions, handing over weapons to the state, fighting corruption and others, but they did not sign on them".

He stressed that they (Shiite forces) should not release statements and "threaten civil peace." because "civil peace is not a game, neither in my hands nor in their hands, and it is a red line that no one should cross."

related

The Sadrist Movement suspends the work of Saraya Al-Salam in two governorates

Date: 2021-10-13 20:10:44
The Sadrist Movement suspends the work of Saraya Al-Salam in two governorates

Al-Fateh: The largest Prlieanmentary  bloc will be formed in the house of the "Sheikh of the Mujahideen"

Date: 2021-12-02 09:02:20
Al-Fateh: The largest Prlieanmentary  bloc will be formed in the house of the "Sheikh of the Mujahideen"

If you are not ashamed of God, be ashamed of your people, Al-Sadr tweets

Date: 2021-01-26 19:20:55
If you are not ashamed of God, be ashamed of your people, Al-Sadr tweets

Al-Sadr to run in October parliamentary elections

Date: 2021-08-27 13:46:53
Al-Sadr to run in October parliamentary elections

Attended by al-Sadr and al-Maliki, a meeting of Iraq's top Shiite leader in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-12-02 10:33:42
Attended by al-Sadr and al-Maliki, a meeting of Iraq's top Shiite leader in Baghdad 

Within hours, Qaani meets with Muqtada Al-Sadr in Najaf, fails to find solutions

Date: 2022-01-17 20:01:44
Within hours, Qaani meets with Muqtada Al-Sadr in Najaf, fails to find solutions

Security authorities identify the perpetrators of al-Araji's assassination attempt

Date: 2021-04-09 20:24:41
Security authorities identify the perpetrators of al-Araji's assassination attempt

I will not allow another postponement of the elections, Al-Sadr said

Date: 2021-01-19 17:59:35
I will not allow another postponement of the elections, Al-Sadr said