Al-Sadr: civil peace is not a game in our hands

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, denied on Monday the news that he intends to "break up the Shiite house."

Al-Sadr said in a video, "In a previous tweet, I called for reuniting the Shiite house, but I did not receive any response or interaction from them (referring to the Shiite political forces). I also called on them to obey the religious reference in Najaf."

"We were and are still give priority to public interests over private interests, and in the Al-Kadhimi's government, we have waived our share of ministers and refused to take any ministry for the Sadrist Movement."

"I wanted to organize the Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) and restore its prestige because many enemies are trying to tarnish its reputation," Al-Sadr said.

"When we wanted to withdraw from the elections, many political parties tried to convince us to reverse our decision. They signed a reform document as a condition for our return. We have their signatures, and we will show them later. I responded by writing conditions that we will announce them, including the dissolution of the factions, handing over weapons to the state, fighting corruption and others, but they did not sign on them".

He stressed that they (Shiite forces) should not release statements and "threaten civil peace." because "civil peace is not a game, neither in my hands nor in their hands, and it is a red line that no one should cross."