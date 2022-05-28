Al-Sadr calls the parliament to pass the food security bill despite "judicial hurdles"

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, on Saturday urged the Iraqi parliament to discard "partisan, sectarian, and ethnic speculations" and proceed with passing the emergency bill on food security and development.

"After the divine blessing of the law on criminalizing the normalization with Israel, it is imperative that the parliament pass a law that serves the people directly; i.e., the food security bill, without partisan, sectarian, and ethnic speculations and apart from the corrupt people's specter," the maverick Shiite cleric said on Saturday.

Al-Sadr said he hangs high hopes on the Iraqi parliament, particularly the Homeland Rescue and other national forces, "despite the judicial hurdles against beneficial laws."

"Today, all of you shall be aware of the people's suffering and their demands," he concluded.