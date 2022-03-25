Al-Sadr calls the independent deputies to attend Saturday's session

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, renewed his call for independent deputies to participate in the parliamentary session scheduled on Saturday.

"On Saturday, we are waiting for the independent representatives. We hope that they, and even the national opposition, would take an honorable stand for their people, as they are impatiently looking to form a majority government," Al-Sadr said on Twitter.

The Shiite cleric called all deputies to stand together to "build a free and independent homeland that has a prestige, sovereignty, and dignity, without occupation, normalization or terrorism,"

"Whoever attend the session, even if he would not vote, is truly independent and honest; otherwise, it may be the end of the House of Representatives." He concluded.

On Wednesday, the Parliamentary alliance "Saving the Homeland," which is consisted of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Sadrist bloc, and Al-Siyada Alliance, announced their nominees officially for the Iraqi Presidency and the Prime minister.

In a press conference, al-Adhari, said, "our candidate for Presidency is Rebar Ahmed (the Current Minister of Interior in Kurdistan), and for the position of Prime Minister is Muhammad Jaafar Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr (the current Iraqi Ambassador to London)."

Muqtada al-Sadr, considered announcing the candidates of the highest positions in Iraq by the tripartite Alliance as "a unique and important achievement."

The Head of the State of Law Coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, challenged the tripartite Alliance to collect the necessary number of deputies in the next election session scheduled for electing the Iraqi President.

"The other party (the tripartite alliance) can't collect 220 deputies in the presidential election session," Al-Maliki said in an interview.

According to Article 70 of the Iraqi Constitution, the President of the Republic should attain a two-thirds majority of the total number of deputies, which is also the needed quorum to open the session for election.