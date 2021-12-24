Al-Sadr calls the government to protect the resigned governor of Najaf

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-24T17:45:41+0000

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, commented on the resignation of Najaf Governor Louai Al-Yasiri, calling on the government to protect "him and his family." "A step towards the right path ... I mean the resignation of the Governor of Najaf, and it is a step that counts for him to preserve the city of Imam Ali, peace be upon him, and to preserve his reputation," Al-Sadr said in a statement. He added, "The government must protect him (Al-Yasiri) and his family from any possible harm and deal with his resignation by the law and System... Otherwise, we will bear the government all the legal consequences." Al-Sadr affirmed the necessity to "accelerate in appointing an honest governor" in Najaf and taking care of the Governorate through securing financial allocations and moral support, and "we are fully prepared to deal in this file." Hours ago, the Najaf Governor Louai Al-Yasiri announced his resignation. Al-Yasiri said in a press conference, "I will submit my resignation request to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi next Monday and will await his response." "The First Deputy Hashem Al-Garawi would hold the position until choosing the new Governor." "I am ready to appear in court and front of the integrity Committee if there is anything against me," Al-Yasiri added. The Governor resigned as he faced pressure from the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and less than 48 hours replacing the Governor of Dhi Qar with another close to the Sadrist. Najaf is going through a severe conflict over the Governor's position, which prompted Muqtada al-Sadr, to confirm earlier that Louai al-Yasiri's resignation is near. It is worth noting that Al-Sadr's Movement has a large base across Iraq. Muqtada al-Sadr is considered one of Iraq's most influential political figures and plays a pivotal role in the country's future. He is currently considered the "kingmaker."

related

Al-Sadr and Barzani agree upon holding the elections on time, Sadrist leader says

Date: 2021-06-01 15:12:03

In his victory speech, al-Sadr pledges to exterminate militias: even those who pretend resistance

Date: 2021-10-11 21:00:12

Sadrist movement to the Coordination Framework: make up your mind

Date: 2021-11-29 11:57:03

Al-Sadr: UN Security Council's recognition of the election results is an argument against the naysayers

Date: 2021-10-23 12:38:51

Al-Halboosi leading efforts to bring al-Maliki and al-Sadr to a single big alliance

Date: 2021-12-13 10:43:40

Al-Sadr confirms his movement's participation in the upcoming elections

Date: 2020-11-22 15:30:02

Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Date: 2021-11-17 13:21:38

Al-Sadr: al-Salam brigades' mobilization had nothing to do with diminishing the state's prestige

Date: 2021-02-10 08:40:40