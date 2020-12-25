Al-Sadr calls on the US and Iran to "keep Iraq away from their conflicts"

Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, made a "final call" to the US and Iran to keep Iraq away from their strife; otherwise it will take a political and popular stance against the two countries. Al-Sadr said in a tweet that Iraq has fallen victim to the American - Iranian conflict and has been damaged in a way that cannot be tolerated, as if it is an arena for their military, security, political and viral conflicts, due to the weakness of the government and the dispersion of the people. Al-Sadr stressed that Iraq and the Iraqi people are not a part of the conflict, and are in the process of building the country, and warned that If there is no response, "we will have a political and popular position to protect our people, patriotism, sanctities and ourselves from this unacceptable interference." He explained, "Iraq is the true source of Shiism and the first source of resistance against the occupation. It will not kneel except for God." There are fears of an outbreak of violence and attacks as the first anniversary of the assassination of the prominent Iranian general Qassem Soleimani approaches.

