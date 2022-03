Shafaq News / The head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, said today that the Blocking one-third, represented by the Coordination Framework, is not "pure Shiite".

Al-Sadr said in a tweet today, "only if your blocking one-third is pure Shiite, you can demand us to make the largest alliance pure Shiite."

"Let your blocking one-third and our alliance be pure patriotic", he added.