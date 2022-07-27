Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr calls on his supporters to end their protests

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-27T18:39:57+0000
Al-Sadr calls on his supporters to end their protests

Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, addressed his supporters who stormed the streets of Baghdad on Wednesday.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "The revolution of the (month) of Muharram is a reform revolution against oppression and corruption.. your voice has been heard, you have frightened the corrupt."

"Now do your prayers and get home safely", he added.

Following al-Sadr's call, the protestors started withdrawing from the Green Zone, chanting "we obeyed al-Sayed", referring to al-Sadr.

Shafaq News Agency correspondents reported exclusive photos and videos of the demonstrations against the nomination of Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani for prime minister.

Most of the demonstrators are supporters of the Sadrist Movement, with the participation of other opposition parties.

The demonstrators were chanting for Muqtada al-Sadr.

Shafaq News Agency followed the demonstrators, who arrived at the gates of the heavily-fortified Green Zone, and hundreds of them stormed the Iraqi parliament building.

In response, security forces fired tear gas to disperse them.

The Iraqi forces also shot fire intensively, which injured some demonstrators.

related

Al-Sadr reveals his position from Al-Kadhimi's changes in the public office

Date: 2020-09-14 19:49:25
Al-Sadr reveals his position from Al-Kadhimi's changes in the public office

Al-Sadr to run in October parliamentary elections

Date: 2021-08-27 13:46:53
Al-Sadr to run in October parliamentary elections

Al-Sadr: Iran is not behind my withdrawal from the political process

Date: 2022-06-22 13:11:31
Al-Sadr: Iran is not behind my withdrawal from the political process

Coordination Framework and the Sadrists to meet this week

Date: 2022-03-15 19:24:07
Coordination Framework and the Sadrists to meet this week

Al-Sadr instructs the Sadrist MPs not to attend the president election 

Date: 2022-02-05 09:03:29
Al-Sadr instructs the Sadrist MPs not to attend the president election 

The Coordination Framework to hold its third round of talks with al-Sadr tomorrow

Date: 2022-01-04 20:16:03
The Coordination Framework to hold its third round of talks with al-Sadr tomorrow

Al-Sadr to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections

Date: 2021-07-15 07:41:35
Al-Sadr to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections

Shiite factions comment on Al-Sadr’s statement: We are not losers

Date: 2021-11-18 18:00:35
Shiite factions comment on Al-Sadr’s statement: We are not losers