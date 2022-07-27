Al-Sadr calls on his supporters to end their protests

Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, addressed his supporters who stormed the streets of Baghdad on Wednesday.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "The revolution of the (month) of Muharram is a reform revolution against oppression and corruption.. your voice has been heard, you have frightened the corrupt."

"Now do your prayers and get home safely", he added.

Following al-Sadr's call, the protestors started withdrawing from the Green Zone, chanting "we obeyed al-Sayed", referring to al-Sadr.

Shafaq News Agency correspondents reported exclusive photos and videos of the demonstrations against the nomination of Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani for prime minister.

Most of the demonstrators are supporters of the Sadrist Movement, with the participation of other opposition parties.

The demonstrators were chanting for Muqtada al-Sadr.

Shafaq News Agency followed the demonstrators, who arrived at the gates of the heavily-fortified Green Zone, and hundreds of them stormed the Iraqi parliament building.

In response, security forces fired tear gas to disperse them.

The Iraqi forces also shot fire intensively, which injured some demonstrators.