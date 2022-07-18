Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr calls on al-Maliki to quit politics

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-18T15:15:34+0000
Al-Sadr calls on al-Maliki to quit politics

Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on the head of the State of Law coalition and former Iraqi Prime Minister, Nouri al-Maliki, to quit politics.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "My death will bring joy for Israel, the U.S., the terrorists and the corrupt. However, it is surprising that threats are coming from the Dawa Party, affiliated with al-Sadr family, its head, al-Maliki, a Shiite party that claims to prioritize the strength of the doctrine."

The Shiite cleric called on the heads of the blocs allied with al-Maliki, as well as the latter's tribe, to condemn the former PM's recent leaked statements, noting that they must condemn not only accusing him of being a collaborator with Israel and the U.S., but also his attack on the Iraqi security forces, al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF), and inciting a Shiite-Shiite conflict.

"I advise him (al-Maliki) to quit politics and asl for god's forgiveness, or surrender himself and the corrupt to the judicial authorities", he added.

These developments come a few hours after a series of leaked recordings, attributed to al-Maliki, appeared, in which he allegedly insults influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF).

The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, said on Sunday that al-Hashd al-Shaabi's (PMF) leaders and members are "a whole nation of Jihadists".

Al-Maliki said in a tweet, "Since day one, I supported it (PMF), and stood against all attempts to target it."

He added, "Fabrications and falsification will never succeed in ruining my relationship with our armed forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi, who are the protectors of the homeland, as well as the country's political process."

related

Pro-Sadrist figure: there is no need for demonstrations

Date: 2022-07-18 19:33:04
Pro-Sadrist figure: there is no need for demonstrations

Al-Sadr crosses off al-Maliki from the Government formation arithmetics

Date: 2021-10-16 11:04:59
Al-Sadr crosses off al-Maliki from the Government formation arithmetics

Al-Sadr will not allow al-Maliki to participate in the government-source

Date: 2022-02-20 12:42:48
Al-Sadr will not allow al-Maliki to participate in the government-source

Al-Sadr withdraws from negotiations to form the government, Al-Maliki starts talks

Date: 2022-03-31 20:50:10
Al-Sadr withdraws from negotiations to form the government, Al-Maliki starts talks

Arab country willing to mediate between al-Sadr and al-Maliki; source

Date: 2022-02-20 15:37:03
Arab country willing to mediate between al-Sadr and al-Maliki; source

CF to hold an emergency meeting later today

Date: 2022-05-16 11:27:54
CF to hold an emergency meeting later today

Al-Maliki: it is not possible to form a majority government

Date: 2022-05-18 16:30:50
Al-Maliki: it is not possible to form a majority government

Al-Maliki's bloc denies meeting with al-Sadr

Date: 2021-11-27 14:03:32
Al-Maliki's bloc denies meeting with al-Sadr