Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr calls on Raisi to exercise "Reason, Jurisprudence, and Dialogue"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-21T14:47:11+0000
Al-Sadr calls on Raisi to exercise "Reason, Jurisprudence, and Dialogue"
Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, addressed the Iranian President-elect, Ebrahim Raisi, underscoring Iraq's independence and sovereignty.

Al-Sadr tweeted earlier today, Monday, "Raisi taking power in Iran shall not eclipse the region with extremism and escalation," calling him to exercise "reason, Jurisprudence, and dialogue to settle conflicts."

Al-Sadr said that Iraq shall maintain both his aspects; the Duodenal Shiite, whose extension is Iran, and the Arab, whose extension is the Arab world, demanding Iran and Saudi Arabia to respect Iraq's sovereignty and independence and refrain from interfering in the Iraqi internal affairs, particularly at this critical time ahead of the elections.

related

Al-Sadr supports Al-Kadhimi's campaign and warns of postponing the elections

Date: 2021-01-13 09:32:53
Al-Sadr supports Al-Kadhimi's campaign and warns of postponing the elections

Al-Sadr warns of Unknown forces dragging Iraq to Shiite-Shiite conflict

Date: 2020-09-28 19:23:16
Al-Sadr warns of Unknown forces dragging Iraq to Shiite-Shiite conflict

Al-Sadr: we accept postponing the elections under one condition

Date: 2021-01-18 20:18:21
Al-Sadr: we accept postponing the elections under one condition

Al-Sadr: to resist the occupier together

Date: 2020-09-30 08:59:56
Al-Sadr: to resist the occupier together

Al-Sadr: "we are all soldiers"

Date: 2021-01-21 17:42:48
Al-Sadr: "we are all soldiers"

Al-Sadr: i may have to intervene to protect religious sites

Date: 2020-10-06 18:10:11
Al-Sadr: i may have to intervene to protect religious sites

Al-Sadr Brigades announce the "general Mobilization"

Date: 2021-02-08 14:51:05
Al-Sadr Brigades announce the "general Mobilization"

Al-Araji should be polite, A close to Al-Sadr said

Date: 2020-10-15 11:19:13
Al-Araji should be polite, A close to Al-Sadr said