Al-Sadr calls on Raisi to exercise "Reason, Jurisprudence, and Dialogue"

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, addressed the Iranian President-elect, Ebrahim Raisi, underscoring Iraq's independence and sovereignty.

Al-Sadr tweeted earlier today, Monday, "Raisi taking power in Iran shall not eclipse the region with extremism and escalation," calling him to exercise "reason, Jurisprudence, and dialogue to settle conflicts."

Al-Sadr said that Iraq shall maintain both his aspects; the Duodenal Shiite, whose extension is Iran, and the Arab, whose extension is the Arab world, demanding Iran and Saudi Arabia to respect Iraq's sovereignty and independence and refrain from interfering in the Iraqi internal affairs, particularly at this critical time ahead of the elections.