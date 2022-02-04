Report

Al-Sadr calls his deputies to vote for the candidate who "met the requirements for the presidency"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-04T18:40:12+0000
Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called his representatives to not vote for any candidate who has not met the necessary conditions for the presidency.

"If the candidate of our ally, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, has not met the requirements for the presidency, then I call our deputies not to vote for him," Al-Sadr said on Twitter.

"We are advocates of reform, not of power or authority," he added.

While the PUK insists upon naming Barham Salih for a second mandate, its rival (Kurdistan Democratic Party-KDP) does not agree that he has "adequately discharged" the role of President and named Hoshyar Zebari as its candidate for the position.

Per the power-sharing formula between the two leading Kurdish parties, the President of the Republic was usually named by the PUK. However, this might change in light of the parliamentary election results that saw the KDP securing 31 seats, compared to the PUK's 17.

