Al-Sadr calls for separating PMF from the "armed factions"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-12T09:34:28+0000
Al-Sadr calls for separating PMF from the "armed factions"

Shafaq News / The Iraqi popular Shiite cleric and leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called today for separating al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) from the "armed factions".

Al-Sadr said, according to a figure close to him known as "the leader's assistant", that it has become necessary to organize al-Hashd and its leadership, separate it from the armed factions, and fire those who damage the fighters' reputation, to maintain the security and stability of the country.

"It is unacceptable to associate al-Hashd's name with politics, trade, conflicts, or political differences", he concluded.

