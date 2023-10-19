Al-Sadr calls for protest at Israel's borders in solidarity with Gaza

Shafaq News / In a televised address on Thursday evening, Moqtada Al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist movement, urged Arab and Islamic nations to stage peaceful sit-ins along Israel's borders, protesting against the ongoing events in Gaza and showing solidarity with the Palestinian people.
Al-Sadr, speaking via a broadcast, stated, "I call upon Arab and Islamic nations, and all peace-loving individuals, to gather peacefully from Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan at Israel's borders, without any weapons, except for shrouds."
He demanded that the protesters, "remain there until the siege is lifted, and until some medical and food aid reaches the northern and southern parts of Gaza. We have no objection to the inspection of the protesters by a neutral party such as the United Nations."
Al-Sadr emphasized that this initiative is distinct from governmental and military entities.