Al-Sadr calls for massive demonstrations against Normalization and In solidarity with Palestine

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-14T14:37:22+0000
Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called for mass demonstrations in solidarity with the Palestinian nation and against the "intended Normalization" with Israel.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet today, Friday, "After lifting the lockdown due to the pandemic in our beloved Iraq, I find it necessary to support the Palestinian people with a peaceful, angry, massive protest with an emphasis on adhering to the health conditions completely."

"Tomorrow, and everyone in his governorate, at the same time," he added.

He added, "The demonstrators must raise the Palestinian flag, burn the Zionist and American flags, condemn the occupation of Palestinian lands, as well as denounce all those who supported the abhorrent Zionist terrorism, and also reject the normalization that is intended to be implemented in some countries, including our beloved Iraq."

Al-Sadr continued, "Thanks to everyone who demonstrates for the injustice of the Palestinian people and the support of the Mujahideen and the displaced from their homes and in defense of Holy Jerusalem, and thanks to the brotherly Lebanese and Jordanian people who still support our Palestinian people near the borders."

