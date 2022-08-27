Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr calls for holding early election that excludes all the governing forces..including his movement

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-27T14:19:14+0000
Al-Sadr calls for holding early election that excludes all the governing forces..including his movement

Shafaq News/ a self-proclaimed advisor of the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Saturday called for holding an early election that excludes all the political parties that took part in the governance since the US-led 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Mohammed Salih al-Iraqi, who runs a Twitter account named "the leader's advisor" and is widely believed to be al-Sadr's mouthpiece, said that holding an early parliamentary election is more important than dissolving the parliament.

"More importantly, all the parties and figures that participated in the political process since the US invasion in 2003 in any form; leaders, ministers, employees, senior officeholders... shall be banned from participating, including the Sadrist movement," al-Iraqi said in the tweet.

"I am ready, within 72 hours at most, to sign an agreement that includes this condition..starting from now," he added, quoting al-Sadr himself.

"If this does not take place, there is no room for reform...consequently, my intervention is not needed, neither in a tweet nor in any other means," he concluded.

related

The elections will take place as scheduled despite withdrawal and Boycotts, PM's advisor says

Date: 2021-07-15 14:09:32
The elections will take place as scheduled despite withdrawal and Boycotts, PM's advisor says

Al-Sadr supports the new option: dissolving the Parliament, holding new elections

Date: 2022-05-31 07:38:59
Al-Sadr supports the new option: dissolving the Parliament, holding new elections

PMF praises al-Sadr's recent statements

Date: 2022-08-04 21:02:28
PMF praises al-Sadr's recent statements

Al-Sadr receives al-Washah in his residence 

Date: 2021-11-22 15:15:43
Al-Sadr receives al-Washah in his residence 

Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Date: 2020-07-27 16:38:17
Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Al-Sadr following a meeting with the Coordination Framework: "National Majority Government"

Date: 2022-03-12 17:44:57
Al-Sadr following a meeting with the Coordination Framework: "National Majority Government"

Al-Sadr did not call for any protests, source confirms

Date: 2022-07-02 13:42:14
Al-Sadr did not call for any protests, source confirms

Differences are escalating within the coordination framework, source says

Date: 2021-11-25 10:26:01
Differences are escalating within the coordination framework, source says