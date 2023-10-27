Al-Sadr calls for closing US embassy in Iraq in solidarity with Palestinians

Shafaq News / On Friday, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on the federal government and parliament to vote on a resolution to close the US embassy in Iraq in "support of the Palestinians."

In a post on his X account, al-Sadr demanded the "Iraqi government and the Iraqi parliament, in all their different factions and orientations, for the first time and for the common interest, to vote on closing the US embassy in Iraq due to the unlimited American support for the terrorist Zionists against Gaza."

He emphasized the need to "protect the diplomats and not expose them to the impudent militias that aim to undermine Iraq's security and safety" if the resolution is passed.

Furthermore, al-Sadr stated, "If the government and parliament do not respond, we will have another stance to announce later."

He also called on his followers to "obey and refrain from individual actions, and to avoid the use of arms altogether."