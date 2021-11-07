Al-Sadr calls al-Kadhimi: Iraq enemies are trying to create chaos

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, held a phone call with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, only a few hours after the drone attack that targeted his residence inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, downtown Baghdad, earlier today, Sunday.

The leading figure of the Sadrist movement, Ibrahim al-Jaberi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that al-Sadr's call "came to preserve the prestige of the state and the political situation inside Iraq."

"The enemies of Iraq, inside and outside the country, are spreading chaos to achieve their personal agendas," he said, "however, as long as the safety valve of the country, represented by al-Sadr, chaos will not happen."

A drone laden with explosives targeted Al-Kadhimi's residence inside the Green Zone, downtown the Iraqi capital Baghdad, early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military deemed an attempted assassination, but said al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt.

The attack, which security sources said injured several members of al-Kadhimi’s personal protection team, came after protests in the Iraqi capital over the result of a general election last month turned violent.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

Supporters of Iran-aligned armed groups which have grown their power in parliament and government in recent years have protested the results of the October election.

Demonstrations by their supporters turned violent on Friday when protestors pelted police with stones near the Green Zone, injuring several officers.

The police responded with tear gas and live gunfire, killing at least one demonstrator and wounding hundreds, according to security and hospital sources in Baghdad.