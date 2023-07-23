Al-Sadr attacks U.S. ambassador: "Ignorant acting as she pleases"

Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, tweeted on Sunday attacking U.S. President Joe Biden and its ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski.

"The U.S. claims to be a democratic country, and democracy means the majority of the people's opinion; however, Joe Biden did not give the people and their opinion any weight when he said that the U.S. is a homosexual nation, forgetting that the majority of Americans will not be pleased. That is comparable to when his predecessors occupied Iraq when the majority of Americans opposed it."

"The U.S. is the enemy of democracy and peace because it is an invader. It is also the enemy of God because it supports immorality."

"We also see that the ignorant - the American ambassador in Iraq - acting as she pleases, claiming to be the greatest and the protector of minorities and the defenseless, while supporting the burning of sacred books and infringing on the feelings of Muslims."

"Have we ended up accepting the enemies of democracy and peace controlling us?" Al-Sadr continued, "She, Romanowsky, and her state want us and our religion to perish. Their efforts are simply the beginning of the preparations for the spread of obscenity and the transformation of Iraq into a homosexual nation."

"Iraq will only be the nation of justice and purity. I even declare that Iraq is the nation of the Quran, prophets, and saints."