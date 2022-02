Shafaq News / The head of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, has arrived in Baghdad today.

Sources close to al-Sadr told Shafaq News agency that he headed from al-Hannana to Baghdad in an unannounced visit.

The visit comes amid talks about an expected meeting that will bring together the Sadrist movement, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and al-Siyada coalition.