Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr announces a temporary move to opposition 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-15T20:07:37+0000
Al-Sadr announces a temporary move to opposition 

Shafaq News/ The maverick Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced he will be heading toward opposition after the failure of the Iraqi political forces, including the Sadrist movement, in forming a government.

Al-Sadr said in a statement, "I am honored that the lawmakers affiliated with me are the biggest bloc in the history of Iraq. I am honored I successfully formed the largest trans-quota bloc. I am honored I depended upon myself, not external parties. I am honored I did not have to resort to Judiciary to sustain the needs of the people and form the government. However, because of the internal and external squawking on myself and the notion of 'national majority government', we were not able to make it. It is an entitlement of the Independent forces."

"The parties that pretend to be independent did not support us. Therefore, we have only one choice left: moving to opposition for thirty days," he said.

"If the parties and political blocs, including those we allied with them, it would be great. If not, we will have another decision we announce later."

related

Official: Sadrist's decision not to run for the elections is final

Date: 2021-08-06 16:41:29
Official: Sadrist's decision not to run for the elections is final

Source denies claims that al-Sadr asked Salih to withdraw his candidature

Date: 2022-03-31 10:37:07
Source denies claims that al-Sadr asked Salih to withdraw his candidature

Al-Sadr offers the Interior portfolio to Al-Fatah in exchange for disengaging the alliance with Al-Maliki

Date: 2022-01-27 10:56:21
Al-Sadr offers the Interior portfolio to Al-Fatah in exchange for disengaging the alliance with Al-Maliki

Al-Sadr: normalization with Israel will be easy if I die

Date: 2021-07-07 20:02:28
Al-Sadr: normalization with Israel will be easy if I die

Al-Sadr submits five suggestions to overcome the economic crisis in Iraq

Date: 2022-03-05 10:22:32
Al-Sadr submits five suggestions to overcome the economic crisis in Iraq

Al-Sadr to meet the leaders of the Coordination Framework tomorrow 

Date: 2021-12-28 13:44:32
Al-Sadr to meet the leaders of the Coordination Framework tomorrow 

Saeroun nominates Abdul Hussein Abtaan for Baghdad municipality

Date: 2020-08-05 11:08:02
Saeroun nominates Abdul Hussein Abtaan for Baghdad municipality

Al-Maliki warns of abolishing the election results

Date: 2021-11-17 21:49:33
Al-Maliki warns of abolishing the election results