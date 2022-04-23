Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr announces a bill on incriminating normalization and collaboration with Israel 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-23T16:26:44+0000
Al-Sadr announces a bill on incriminating normalization and collaboration with Israel 

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, on Saturday said that the Sadrist bloc endorses a bill that incriminates normalizing the ties and collaborating with Israel.

"One of the main reasons I opted to reinvolve the Sadrist bloc in the electoral process is the issue normalization and Israel's nefarious willingness to take over our country," al-Sadr tweeted. 

"The Sadrist bloc, along with its allies in the national space, will announce a bill on incriminating the normalization and collaboration with the Zionist entity and present it to the parliament for voting. We have bills on service projects that we will announce in succession."

related

Sadrist figure: public servants will sign in blood on obedience and loyalty

Date: 2021-11-14 19:35:04
Sadrist figure: public servants will sign in blood on obedience and loyalty

The Shiite Coordination Framework faces an internal split danger 

Date: 2022-01-03 21:23:13
The Shiite Coordination Framework faces an internal split danger 

If you are not ashamed of God, be ashamed of your people, Al-Sadr tweets

Date: 2021-01-26 19:20:55
If you are not ashamed of God, be ashamed of your people, Al-Sadr tweets

Shiite rivals agree on Rebar Ahmed as President, a roadmap to government formation

Date: 2022-03-12 16:35:46
Shiite rivals agree on Rebar Ahmed as President, a roadmap to government formation

Barzani, al-Halboosi, and al-Khanjar presented an initiative to resolve the Shiite-Shiite dispute; source

Date: 2022-01-31 11:32:16
Barzani, al-Halboosi, and al-Khanjar presented an initiative to resolve the Shiite-Shiite dispute; source

The Sadrist bloc reveals winning 75 seats in the new Parliament

Date: 2021-10-11 13:36:13
The Sadrist bloc reveals winning 75 seats in the new Parliament

A special meeting to be held between the Sadrist Movement and the Shiite Coordination Framework

Date: 2021-12-01 19:20:40
A special meeting to be held between the Sadrist Movement and the Shiite Coordination Framework

The Shiite Framework, Al-Sadr still have deep disagreements

Date: 2022-03-19 19:57:53
The Shiite Framework, Al-Sadr still have deep disagreements