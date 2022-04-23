Al-Sadr announces a bill on incriminating normalization and collaboration with Israel 

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, on Saturday said that the Sadrist bloc endorses a bill that incriminates normalizing the ties and collaborating with Israel.

"One of the main reasons I opted to reinvolve the Sadrist bloc in the electoral process is the issue normalization and Israel's nefarious willingness to take over our country," al-Sadr tweeted.

"The Sadrist bloc, along with its allies in the national space, will announce a bill on incriminating the normalization and collaboration with the Zionist entity and present it to the parliament for voting. We have bills on service projects that we will announce in succession."