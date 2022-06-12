Al-Sadr and Masoud Barzani discuss the political situation over phone-official 

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, discussed on phone the latest updates on the Iraqi political arena with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, a readout issued by the Barzani headquarters said on Sunday.

The phone call comes less than 24 hours following a visit of al-Siyada bloc leaders, Khamis al-Khanjar and Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, to Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, and a meeting with the former president of the Kurdistan region.

Al-Sadr, whose movement forms the trilateral coalition with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Sunni Al-Siyada bloc, said he might remain in opposition or bow out of the political process if the political deadlock persists.

He also instructed the lawmakers affiliated with his movement to write their resignation letters.