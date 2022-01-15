Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Najaf

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-15T19:46:43+0000
Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Najaf

Shafaq News/ A political source revealed that the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, and the head of Al-Fateh Alliance Hadi Al-Ameri met today Saturday in Al-Hanana of Najaf.

The source did not give further details.

This is the first Individual meeting between the two leaders since the early parliamentary elections last October.

It is worth noting that according to the results of the elections, the Sadrist Movement won the highest number of seats (73.)

Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections.

Earlier, the Shiite Coordination Framework, which includes the State of Law Coalition and Al-Fateh, renewed its call to "all representatives of the largest social component (Shiites), especially the brothers in the Sadrist bloc, to form the largest bloc to preserve this constitutional entitlement and the stability of the political process."

The Framework and the Sadrist met frequently, but the main difference between the two sides still occurred.

On the shape of the government, Al-Sadr insists on a majority government while the Framework suggested a consensus.

related

Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Al-Hanana, the Sadrist says

Date: 2022-01-15 20:24:58
Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Al-Hanana, the Sadrist says

Al-Fateh: The largest Prlieanmentary  bloc will be formed in the house of the "Sheikh of the Mujahideen"

Date: 2021-12-02 09:02:20
Al-Fateh: The largest Prlieanmentary  bloc will be formed in the house of the "Sheikh of the Mujahideen"

Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Date: 2021-11-17 13:21:38
Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Al-Sadr: the recent events in the US proved the "falsity" of Western democracy

Date: 2021-01-07 15:33:38
Al-Sadr: the recent events in the US proved the "falsity" of Western democracy

Muqtada al-Sadr lauds al-Kadhimi's efforts to extend Outreaches with the Gulf

Date: 2021-04-04 18:11:08
Muqtada al-Sadr lauds al-Kadhimi's efforts to extend Outreaches with the Gulf

A few hours after al-Sadr's visit, a series of dismissals in Najaf Municipality

Date: 2021-12-22 14:37:48
A few hours after al-Sadr's visit, a series of dismissals in Najaf Municipality

Al-Sadr responds to parties doubting the elections' results

Date: 2021-10-12 21:17:30
Al-Sadr responds to parties doubting the elections' results

Al-Ameri to the KDP delegation: evidence presented to the Supreme Court can abolish the election 

Date: 2021-12-14 14:45:20
Al-Ameri to the KDP delegation: evidence presented to the Supreme Court can abolish the election 