Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Najaf

Shafaq News/ A political source revealed that the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, and the head of Al-Fateh Alliance Hadi Al-Ameri met today Saturday in Al-Hanana of Najaf.

The source did not give further details.

This is the first Individual meeting between the two leaders since the early parliamentary elections last October.

It is worth noting that according to the results of the elections, the Sadrist Movement won the highest number of seats (73.)

Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections.

Earlier, the Shiite Coordination Framework, which includes the State of Law Coalition and Al-Fateh, renewed its call to "all representatives of the largest social component (Shiites), especially the brothers in the Sadrist bloc, to form the largest bloc to preserve this constitutional entitlement and the stability of the political process."

The Framework and the Sadrist met frequently, but the main difference between the two sides still occurred.

On the shape of the government, Al-Sadr insists on a majority government while the Framework suggested a consensus.