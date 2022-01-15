Report

Al-Sadr and Al-Ameri meets in Al-Hanana, the Sadrist says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-15T20:24:58+0000
Shafaq News/ A political source revealed that the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, and the head of Al-Fateh Alliance Hadi Al-Ameri met today Saturday in Najaf.

The source did not give further details.

Later, Al-Sadr's bureau confirmed the meeting.

In a statement, the Bureau said that the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr received the head of the Al-Fateh Alliance, Hajj Hadi Al-Amiri in Najaf - Al-Hanana."

This is the first Individual meeting between the two leaders since October's early parliamentary elections.

It is worth noting that according to the results of the elections, the Sadrist Movement won the highest number of seats (73.)

Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections.

Earlier, the Shiite Coordination Framework, which includes the State of Law Coalition and Al-Fateh, renewed its call to "all representatives of the largest social component (Shiites), especially the brothers in the Sadrist bloc, to form the largest bloc to preserve this constitutional entitlement and the stability of the political process."

The Framework and the Sadrist met frequently, but the main difference between the two sides still occurred.

On the shape of the government, Al-Sadr insists on a majority government while the Framework suggested a consensus.

