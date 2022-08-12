Report

Al-Sadr: We extend our hands to the framework's supporters, not leaders

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-12T10:16:27+0000
Al-Sadr: We extend our hands to the framework's supporters, not leaders

Shafaq News / The prominent Shiite leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on the supporters of the Coordination Framework to support the Sadrist protests.

Al-Sadr said in a statement, “According to my understanding, we and the Framework's supporters agree that there is corruption in the country. Even if we disagree with their leaders on that, the demonstrations are for your sake too, the Framework supporters. Surprisingly, you chose not to support us to save the homeland."

"When you demonstrated and protested against what you called "election fraud", we did not demonstrate despite our ability to do so. If you decide to protest in conjunction with the reform demonstrations, let your demonstrations be peaceful, and preserve civil peace."

"We extend our hands to the supporters of the framework, not its leaders, to try to reform what has been corrupted, and follow the approach of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, and our reference, al-Sadr", he concluded.

