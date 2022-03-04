Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr: Ukraine is under the Russian attack, suffers from the American policy

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-04T12:06:25+0000
Al-Sadr: Ukraine is under the Russian attack, suffers from the American policy

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on Russia to "stop the war on Ukraine."

Al-Sadr said, in a speech, "the suffer of people and civilians in Ukraine affects us on the humanitarian level, and therefore international organizations must take demand a truce to remove the dead and wounded from both sides and deliver food and medical supplies to them as soon as possible."

He said, "I call on the Russian forces to reconsider their decision of war and to work seriously for dialogue with its neighbor Ukraine."

Al-Sadr said that Ukraine is directly under the deadly Russian attacks and suffers scourge due to the American policy.

The invasion has yet to achieve the Russian President's goal of overthrowing Ukraine's government. Still, it has sent more than 870,000 people fleeing to neighboring countries and jolted the global economy as governments and companies line up to isolate Moscow.

The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to deplore the invasion "in the strongest terms." It demanded that Russia withdraw its forces in a resolution backed by 141 of the assembly's 193 members.

related

Al-Sadr reveals his committee will conduct negotiations to form the new federal government

Date: 2021-10-14 10:49:12
Al-Sadr reveals his committee will conduct negotiations to form the new federal government

A Sardist party on reports of Shiite figures joining the movement: an electoral propaganda against us

Date: 2021-02-04 17:10:26
A Sardist party on reports of Shiite figures joining the movement: an electoral propaganda against us

Iraq grants visas to Ukrainians of Iraqi fathers

Date: 2022-03-03 16:52:52
Iraq grants visas to Ukrainians of Iraqi fathers

Coordination Framework in a quest to assemble the largest bloc

Date: 2021-12-30 13:54:26
Coordination Framework in a quest to assemble the largest bloc

Al-Sadr accuses parties he did name of plunging Iraq into "perilous" regional battles

Date: 2022-02-03 13:54:59
Al-Sadr accuses parties he did name of plunging Iraq into "perilous" regional battles

Al-Sadr: Such attacks aim to delay the US forces' exit from Iraq

Date: 2022-01-13 19:37:15
Al-Sadr: Such attacks aim to delay the US forces' exit from Iraq

Confirmed: al-Sadr receives al-Kadhimi in al-Hannana

Date: 2022-02-14 18:25:42
Confirmed: al-Sadr receives al-Kadhimi in al-Hannana

Al-Sadr will not allow al-Maliki to participate in the government-source

Date: 2022-02-20 12:42:48
Al-Sadr will not allow al-Maliki to participate in the government-source